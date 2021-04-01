SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SelectQuote were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 704,897 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,492,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,476,000 after buying an additional 176,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SelectQuote news, CEO Timothy Robert Danker sold 1,700 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $51,034.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,448,902.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $2,407,874.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,382,589.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,518,913 shares of company stock worth $41,119,843. 10.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLQT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.76, a quick ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $32.55.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SLQT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

