Selfkey Market Capitalization Achieves $95.59 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Selfkey has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $95.59 million and $19.50 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418,195,381 tokens. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

