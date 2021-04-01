Selfkey Price Up 6.8% Over Last 7 Days (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $93.31 million and $21.27 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00050632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.54 or 0.00635240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

KEY is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,418,195,381 tokens. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

