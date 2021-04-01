Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Position Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 108,679 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.58% of Semtech worth $120,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC opened at $69.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $34.62 and a 1-year high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. Semtech’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Semtech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

