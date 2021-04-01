Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 92,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENEA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seneca Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 426,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seneca Foods by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SENEA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.42. 1,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Seneca Foods has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $484.39 million during the quarter.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

