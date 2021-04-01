Sentinel Market Cap Tops $74.48 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $74.48 million and $1.21 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0372 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.