Sentinel Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $74.15 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 57.5% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $164.47 million and approximately $74.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00019808 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00017385 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009857 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005194 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005512 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 tokens. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

