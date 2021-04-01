Sentivate Market Capitalization Achieves $59.42 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sentivate has a total market cap of $59.42 million and approximately $892,757.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.39 or 0.00635237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00069239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00028857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,538,312,221 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

