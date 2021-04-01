Seritage Growth Properties Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,284 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 698% compared to the average volume of 161 put options.

In other Seritage Growth Properties news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,536,000 after purchasing an additional 325,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 471.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,878. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.26. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

