Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 294,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.18% of Service Properties Trust worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 372,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 366,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $11.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

