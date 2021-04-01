ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $589.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total value of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,959 shares of company stock valued at $26,293,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOW opened at $500.11 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 141.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $519.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

