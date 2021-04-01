Sessia Market Capitalization Reaches $551,680.73 (KICKS)

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Sessia has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar. Sessia has a total market cap of $551,680.73 and $77,743.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sessia coin can now be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.69 or 0.00642996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00026120 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia (CRYPTO:KICKS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,036,039 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

