Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,436.43 ($31.83).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SVT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,560 ($33.45) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of SVT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,307 ($30.14). 409,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,438. The company has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a PE ratio of 48.67. Severn Trent has a 52-week low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,260.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,366.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

