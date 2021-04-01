SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the February 28th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SGSOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut SGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered SGS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SGSOY opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. SGS has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.8901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.12%. SGS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

