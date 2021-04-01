Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $183,830.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00015047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Buying and Selling Shield Protocol

