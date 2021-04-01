Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Update

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the February 28th total of 3,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 10.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFT traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.22. 17,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,772,368. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift Technologies will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

