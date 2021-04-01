Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $82.01 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.49 and its 200-day moving average is $70.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $181,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after acquiring an additional 433,897 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,895,000 after acquiring an additional 661,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,592,000 after acquiring an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.