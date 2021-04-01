Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Short Interest Up 48.2% in March

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the February 28th total of 268,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:SHG opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $28.84.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHG. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 46.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Banking Services, Credit Card Services, Securities Brokerage Services, Life Insurance Services, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

