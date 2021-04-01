ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of ShockWave Medical worth $10,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 24.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $204,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.43.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $130.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 10.84 and a current ratio of 12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.49 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

