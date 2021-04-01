Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($9.01) price target on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.66% from the stock’s current price.

MSLH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 690 ($9.01) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

MSLH stock traded up GBX 0.99 ($0.01) on Thursday, reaching GBX 685.49 ($8.96). 311,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,069. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 680.91 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 696.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 571.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

In related news, insider Tim Pile sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 701 ($9.16), for a total transaction of £16,123 ($21,064.80). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 64 shares of company stock worth $44,978.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

