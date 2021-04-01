Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Drops By 20.0%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of 3DX Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 219,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About 3DX Industries
