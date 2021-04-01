Short Interest in 3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) Drops By 20.0%

3DX Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDDX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of 3DX Industries stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 219,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,347. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17. 3DX Industries has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Get 3DX Industries alerts:

About 3DX Industries

3DX Industries, Inc manufactures and sells consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D metal printing technology, and conventional precision manufacturing processes. The company was formerly known as Amarok Resources, Inc and changed its name to 3DX Industries, Inc in November 2013.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for 3DX Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3DX Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.