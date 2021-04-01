Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Decreases By 19.4%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the February 28th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 329.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AALBF. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aalberts in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aalberts in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of AALBF opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. Aalberts has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

