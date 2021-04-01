Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 22.3%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Aben Resources Company Profile
