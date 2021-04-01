Short Interest in Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Decreases By 22.3%

Aben Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 95,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ABNAF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. Aben Resources has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.

Get Aben Resources alerts:

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,397 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Aben Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aben Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.