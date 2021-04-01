Short Interest in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expands By 41.2%

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,550,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 28th total of 8,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $72.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.99.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

