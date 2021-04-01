Short Interest in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Declines By 17.9%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.01. Alaska Air Group has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 19.39% and a negative net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $356,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $59,840.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,244.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,908 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.