Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Drops By 22.3%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,108,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Get B2Digital alerts:

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.