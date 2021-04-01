Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Drops By 22.3%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the February 28th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 22,108,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,496,448. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
About B2Digital
