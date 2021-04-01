Short Interest in Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) Expands By 42.0%

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 28th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Big Rock Partners Acquisition stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRPA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.49% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRPA opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

