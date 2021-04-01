Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Increases By 44.0%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,900 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the February 28th total of 426,400 shares. Currently, 24.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

About BIO-key International

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

