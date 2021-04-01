Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Declines By 17.7%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,700 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 468,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 286,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 8,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $232,869.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,927.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $38,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,512,681 shares of company stock valued at $39,192,422 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,054,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 118,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Blue Bird by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,829,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 400,654 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 531,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 429,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $25.03 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $678.61 million, a P/E ratio of 55.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $130.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

