Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Drops By 17.4%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of BOGN stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Bogen Communications International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

Bogen Communications International Company Profile

Bogen Communications International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells telecommunications software and related hardware primarily in Europe and the Middle East. It also offers services and support for its software and hardware. The company is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

