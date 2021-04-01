Short Interest in Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) Drops By 17.4%

Bogen Communications International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BOGN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of BOGN stock opened at $0.16 on Thursday. Bogen Communications International has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
Bogen Communications International Company Profile
