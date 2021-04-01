Short Interest in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Drops By 21.0%

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 198,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The firm has a market cap of $472.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 120,712 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the fourth quarter worth $1,449,000. 46.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

