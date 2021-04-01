Short Interest in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Rises By 47.9%

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 526,100 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 355,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,297,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.42% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CJJD stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. China Jo-Jo Drugstores had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

