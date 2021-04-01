Short Interest in China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Drops By 21.9%

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the February 28th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

China Shenhua Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.44. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About China Shenhua Energy

There is no company description available for China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd.

