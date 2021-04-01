Short Interest in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Expands By 48.6%

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200,000 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the February 28th total of 15,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,407,000 after buying an additional 857,154 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 64,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLDR opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.78.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

