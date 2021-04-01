Short Interest in CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) Expands By 49.2%

CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 49.2% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CM Life Sciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Shares of CMLF stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. CM Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $27.18.

CM Life Sciences, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

