Short Interest in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Declines By 17.4%

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 773,600 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 936,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

COLM stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $915.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,498,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,483,816 shares in the company, valued at $274,610,696.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COLM shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

