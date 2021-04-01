Short Interest in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) Decreases By 22.0%

CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PMTS traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. 26,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,985. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market cap of $157.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.79. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 2.03%.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.