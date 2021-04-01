Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Decreases By 20.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) by 180.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,920 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 122.71% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of USOI opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72.

