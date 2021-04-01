Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 20.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

CEVMF remained flat at $$69.11 during trading on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

