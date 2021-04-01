Short Interest in CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Declines By 20.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CEVMF remained flat at $$69.11 during trading on Thursday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $37.90 and a twelve month high of $69.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.26.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.