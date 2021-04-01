Short Interest in CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Increases By 38.8%

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,756,800 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 22,887,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytoDyn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

CytoDyn stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.70. 4,507,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,746,491. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.28. CytoDyn has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CytoDyn will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CytoDyn Inc operates as a late-stage biotechnology company. The company focuses on developing treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. Its Leronlimab is in a class of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies designed to address unmet medical needs in the areas of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), cancer, immunology, and novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

