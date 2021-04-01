Short Interest in Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) Decreases By 21.8%

Dexterra Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the February 28th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Dexterra Group stock remained flat at $$4.69 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Dexterra Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

HZNOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

