Short Interest in Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Expands By 47.0%

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,200 shares, a growth of 47.0% from the February 28th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.2 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.