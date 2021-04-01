Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Drops By 17.2%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 45,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastside Distilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eastside Distilling stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Eastside Distilling at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EAST opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. Eastside Distilling has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.29.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 393.40% and a negative net margin of 88.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastside Distilling will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides gin under the brands of Big Bottom The Ninety One Gin, Big Bottom Navy Strength, Big Bottom Barrel Finished Gin, and Big Bottom London Dry Gin; rum under the brand name of Hue-Hue Coffee Rum; tequila under the AzuÃ±ia Blanco Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia Reposado Organic Tequila, AzuÃ±ia AÃ±ejo Tequila, and AzuÃ±ia Black brands; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka, Portland Potato Vodka Â- Marionberry, and Portland Potato Vodka Â- Habanero brand names.

