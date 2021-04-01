Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Decreases By 18.6%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Edap Tms in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms in the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EDAP opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.79 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edap Tms will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

