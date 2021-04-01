Short Interest in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Declines By 17.9%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK stock opened at $4.96 on Thursday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $789.39 million, a P/E ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day moving average is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 22.17% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXK. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.16.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.