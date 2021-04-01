Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Drops By 17.7%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 92,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 64,181 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Santander lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

EQNR opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

