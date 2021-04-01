Short Interest in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) Grows By 43.9%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,900 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the February 28th total of 649,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Freedom in the fourth quarter valued at $4,905,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 4th quarter worth about $4,327,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Freedom during the 3rd quarter worth about $898,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Freedom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,143,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Freedom by 27.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Freedom stock opened at $53.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Freedom has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The firm had revenue of $100.23 million during the quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

