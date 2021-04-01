Short Interest in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Declines By 17.5%

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 7,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Frontline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,660,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Frontline by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Frontline by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontline stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Frontline has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $100.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.33 million. Frontline had a net margin of 38.35% and a return on equity of 34.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

