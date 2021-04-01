Short Interest in Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Grows By 39.0%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 28th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GZTGF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Gazit Globe has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67.

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

