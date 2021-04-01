Short Interest in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Declines By 22.8%

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded down $3.65 on Thursday, hitting $323.80. The company had a trading volume of 626,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,249. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $81.22 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $322.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after purchasing an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after purchasing an additional 810,716 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after purchasing an additional 514,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after buying an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

